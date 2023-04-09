ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jeremy Renner joins family on a motorised scooter as he recovers from injuries

Following his traumatic snow plough accident, actor Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery.

In January, Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a 14,330-pound snow plow ran him over as he attempted to reach his nephew Alex in the snow, reports Variety.

Renner’s recovery has been progressing well, with the actor sharing a photograph through Instagram of his family the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California.

The photograph includes Renner leaning against a pole with assistance from a cane, as well as a motorised scooter off to the side.

Renner captioned the photo: “Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!”

Renner also shared an image of himself seated on the motorised scooter through his Instagram story, captioning it: “Leading the way best I can.”

Since the accident, Renner sat down with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special, ‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph,’ to detail the accident and his recent recovery. Throughout the interview the actor revealed how he was physically and mentally impacted by injuries.

Renner was immediately sent into surgery after the accident, under the belief that he wouldn’t survive. The traumatised actor prepared a goodbye letter for his family.

Following the actor’s first televised appearance since the accident, Renner is set to make a public appearance on April 11, attending the premiere of his new reality series ‘Rennervations’.

The Disney+ series will premiere on April 12.

