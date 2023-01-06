ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jeremy Renner jokes about not having shower for a week, gets ICU spa moment

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is getting a spa treatment in ICU after a snow plough accident, thanks to his sister and mother.

Sharing an update from his hospitalisation, the actor took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, January 5 to show him enjoying “ICU spa moment” after not having a shower for around a week, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the clip, Renner was seen lying in hospital bed and breathing out of an oxygen mask, with his swollen eyes barely open. He appeared to be in good spirits as his sister can be seen massaging his head.

“He’s so sexy, yeah. Literally, look at all that blood,” Jeremy’s sister was heard saying to make him laugh.

“First shower in definitely a week or so,” the 51-year-old actor then admitted, before adding, “Gross!”

In the caption, he wrote: “‘A not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

He has since apparently reposted the video with an edited caption as it now read: “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank you all.”

Renner was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday, January 1 after he was run over by a 14,300 pound snowplow while helping a family member free their stuck car near his home in Reno, Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition after undergoing a surgery on Tuesday.

According to a 911 call log, the two-time Oscar nominee was “completely crushed.”

He was heard moaning as he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso getting crushed. He also suffered a lot of heavy bleeding.

In his first Instagram post since the accident, Jeremy shared his first picture from the hospital and wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. [a praying hands emoji]. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

