ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jeremy Renner pays tribute to ICU team

NewsWire
0
0

Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to his ICU team for taking care of him after his snow plough accident.

The 52-year-old actor has been in intensive care since being run over by his own snow plough at his Lake Tahoe ranch and Jeremy took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The picture shows Jeremy in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him and he wrote: “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”

The accident came after Jeremy tried to help remove a stranded family member’s car from the snow near his home in Tahoe.

Jeremy was struck by a snow plough and left “completely crushed” by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.

A doctor – who lived nearby – fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

His family released a statement thanking fans, saying they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support.”

The Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week: “At this point in the investigation… we believe this is a tragic accident.”

The ‘Avengers’ actor has been flooded with well-wishes from fellow Marvel co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany as he recovers, with famous faces including Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom and Heidi Klum also sending him uplifting messages.

20230107-173804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Julia Roberts: George Clooney and I have always had good chemistry...

    Hugh Jackman weighed down by anxiety while working on ‘The Son’

    Alia jets off for her Hollywood debut, feels ‘like a newcomer...

    Netflix lines up star cast of much-anticipated films for Fall calendar