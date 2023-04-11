ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner made his first late-night appearance since his snow plough accident, guesting on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to discuss the traumatic incident and his forthcoming series ‘Rennervations’.

Renner was met with a standing ovation by the talk show’s crowd, taking the stage with the help of a cane, reports ‘Variety’.

A big grin on his face, the actor performed a small dance before taking his seat.

“If there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger is, that’s settled now, right?” Kimmel asked. Renner shut him down quickly, retorting “Scarlett Johansson.”

Renner offered a detailed account of his accident in an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer last week.

Renner explained that he and his 27-year-old nephew were attempting to tow a Ford Raptor out of the snow with his snow plough.

After his nephew stepped out to chain the two vehicles, the snow plow began to slide on the ice. Renner lost his footing as he stepped out of the plough to look back at his nephew, but neglected to set the parking brake. Attempting to re-enter the vehicle, Renner was run over.

“I got lucky in a lot of ways. I’m happy to be here,” Renner told Kimmel.

The actor gave a shout-out to his mother and the rest of his family, who joined the “Kimmel” crowd. Renner also shared a video that his ‘Avengers’ co-star Paul Rudd sent to him while he was recovering in intensive care.

