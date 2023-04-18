ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jeremy Renner returns to hospital to thank medical staff who saved his life

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner returned to hospital, in which he underwent treatment after snowplough accident, and expressed his gratitude to the medical staff who saved his life.

The 52-year-old made use of Instagram Story to share photographs from his visit to the hospital. One photograph in particular captured him posing with medical staff in front of a TV screen that displayed “Welcome back!” on it. Over the snap, he noted, “I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life.”

Just days before, Renner revealed his plan to return to the hospital, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m going back to this hospital this week to apologise to every one of those nurses. I’m going to apologise,” he spilled in the Monday, April 10 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

On the reason why, Jeremy explained to host Jimmy Kimmel as saying, “I kept trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it. I’m like, ‘I’m out of here.’ I hate what I was wearing, gross. It was terrible.”

“They weren’t done with the ICU area when I got there, so they put me like, in a janitor’s closet, like it was a VIP thing.”

“It had no bathroom in it. The lights are flickering, everyone here is moaning, like they’re dying in the ICU. I’m like, ‘This is like a haunted house and it’s called ICU,’ like, ‘I seeee youuuu,’ which is creepy. I’m like, ‘I want out of this place! I’m not going to get better here’,” he continued dishing.

Renner previously opened up about his “number one” inspiration in his road to recovery. “My daughter, for sure, number one. And then my family, and then my will. It’s like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it’s one or the other,” he revealed in the April 11 interview with E! News.

“There’s no alternative to like, ‘Alright, I’m going to be living so, let’s go really live and get it done.’ So there’s no alternative. I have to kind of do something,” he went on to share.

20230418-122601

