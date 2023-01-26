ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jeremy Renner saved nephew in snowplow accident, according to Sheriff's report

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snowplow from sliding and hitting his adult nephew when the actor was pulled under and crushed by the vehicle on January 1, according to an incident report from the Nevada sheriff’s office.

After using the plow to tow his nephew’s truck out of snow, Renner exited “the vehicle without setting the emergency break,” as the heavy machinery began sliding sideways, per the report, which also notes that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat’s cab was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident,” reports Variety.

As per CNN, the report reads: “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.”

“When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Renner’s nephew aided the ‘Avengers’ actor until emergency medical help arrived at the scene and airlifted him to the hospital.

Renner suffered over 30 broken bones from the snowplow accident that left him hospitalised with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Now recovering and undergoing physical therapy, Renner has frequently used social media to keep his fans updated on his health.

Variety confirmed on January 17 that Renner had left the hospital and returned home.

He more or less announced the news himself when he told fans on social media that he was “very excited” to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ at home.

