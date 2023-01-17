ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jeremy Renner shares photo of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner is missing his home.

The actor shared a photo on his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Missing my happy place …” Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the hospital amid his recovery after a New Year’s Day snowplow accident on the property.

As per ‘People’, Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on January 1 after he was ran over by an “extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment” he owns as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbours remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

‘People’ further states that he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital on January 7, last shared an update last Friday, when he posted a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan to his Instagram Story

“I wish you all a very special night,” he wrote over the clip.

