Jeremy Renner’s vehicle-renovation show ‘Rennervations’, which takes him to Rajasthan, among other places, with Anil Kapoor for company, motors on to Disney+ next month.

The actor, according to ‘Variety’, says that ‘Rennervations’ has become a “driving force” in his recovery from a horrific snow plow accident that left him with 30 broken bones near his home in Reno, Nevada, on January 1.

All four episodes of ‘Rennervations’ will drop exclusively on Disney+ on April 12. In the series, the actor, who famously plays Marvel superhero Hawkeye, teams up with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and reimagine them as “mind-blowing creations” that serve children around the world, notes ‘Variety’.

“I have been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said in a statement, quoted by ‘Variety’. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.”

‘Rennervations’ follows Renner as he travels the globe with his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an “all-star build crew”, notes ‘Variety’.

They identify decommissioned vehicles and refurbish them for new uses — turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility (in Rajasthan), a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation centre and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

Along the way, Renner meets up with different celebrity guests, including actor-producer Anthony Mackie (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Marvel Studios), actor-entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (‘Tick, Tick Boom!’), actor-producer Anil Kapoor and singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra (‘Encanto’).

Each of the guest stars join Renner to deliver one of the finished vehicles to an organisation (one of them being the elementary education NGO, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, in Alwar, Rajasthan).

The series is set in four locations: Renner’s hometown of Reno; Chicago; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Alwar, Rajasthan. In each location, Renner and Millikin meet with organisations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities. They then use what they learned to “build something incredible that will have a big impact”, adds ‘Variety’ quoting Disney+.

