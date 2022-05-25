‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner is all set to play the lead role of popular reporter David Armstrong. For the unversed, David Armstrong was instrumental in exposing the Sackler family’s connection to the US opioid epidemic.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, through a series of articles which were based on secret emails and documents, Armstrong helped to uncover how the Sackler family was involved in the marketing of painkiller Oxytocin from Purdue. This contributed to the national opioid epidemic that has reportedly killed more than 450,000 Americans in the last two decades.

Armstrong exposed how President Richard Sackler who was also co-chairman for Purdue backed a company plan that was aimed at misleading doctors into believing in the strength of the drug the company was promoting.

The yet-to-be-titled biopic which is being produced by 101 studios along with Yorn, has been written as well as directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. These award-winning filmmakers are the ones who will be pitching it to the buyers in Cannes.

This would be the second time that the Sackler family’s saga is being adapted to the screen. The first adaptation was the 2021 limited series for Disney+ titled, ‘Dopesick’.

Jeremy Renner is reportedly playing the lead reporter’s role. Work wise, Renner was recently spotted at Delhi airport as he made his way back home. The actor was in India the last few weeks to shoot for another upcoming project called, ‘Rennervations’, which is believed to be a reality series based on renovations.

Jeremy Renner is globally popular for playing Clint Barton aka ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Last year, he also got his own standalone Marvel series for Disney+.