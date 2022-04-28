ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Jersey’ director Gowtham pens action drama for Ram Charan

After being identified as a pan-India star for his sizzling performance in ‘RRR’, Ram Charan is currently working on a movie under Shankar Shanmugam’s direction.

Next in the pipeline for the ‘Magadheera’ actor is a movie with ‘Jersey’ fame Gowtham Thinnanuri, for which the director claims to have penned a mass, action drama for Ram Charan.

Ram Charan, who has thrown himself in the promotions of ‘Acharya’ spills beans on the genre of his upcoming movie with Gowtham.

“As ‘Jersey’ won accolades, Gowtham Tinnanuri might be classified as a filmmaker who makes movies in the sports genre only. But, that’s not true. He has readied an action drama, and it is not a sports-related story. It’s an action film high on emotions. I have given him a free hand regarding the story,” Ram Charan divulged.

Charan’s ‘Acharya’ directed by Koratala Siva will hit the screens on April 29.

