Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ was originally supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but it was indefinitely postponed in the wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that gripped India. Finally, the makers decided that they would release the movie on April 14, 2022. But with only three days to its release on April 11, 2022, the makers once again postponed the release of the movie by a week and now finally ‘Jersey’ will release in cinemas on April 22, 2022.

The delay of a week was initially believed to be to avoid clash with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which reportedly got the largest opening ever and the advance sale of the movie’s tickets were massive.

Later it was reported that ‘Jersey’ had a spot of legal trouble as well, with a complainant approaching the court accusing the makers of plagiarizing the content of the movie and seeking a stay on the release. The court thankfully dismissed the stay so now ‘Jersey’ is clear for release.

Recently, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Jayantilal Gada of PEN India Ltd (distribution company in charge of ‘Jersey’) spoke about the postponement of release by a week. He said, “So, we are only distributing Jersey. Their makers decided to push it to April 22 and I think it’s a good decision because clashing with KGF – Chapter 2 would have proved detrimental. Thankfully, they had the time to postpone, which they did.”

Trade analysts weigh in on the fact that ‘Jersey’ has one week to capture the audience attention as the following weekend is the Eid weekend and two big movies – Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ will be releasing and ‘Jersey’ might get sandwiched and could potentially suffer the same fate as ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ which got sandwiched between ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘RRR’ and simply couldn’t run shows at full capacity.

As per reports, ‘Jersey’ will be releasing in 2000+ screens across the country and traders are confident that the movie will do well enough that the number of screens will be retained past the first week too.

‘Jersey’ is the remake of the Nani starrer National Award winning Telugu movie of the same name, directed by the same person in both languages, Gowtam Tinnanuri. The expectations from the movie are high as this movie was a hit in Telugu, plus the story revolves around India’s favourite sports – cricket. So, the makers are expecting a good response from movie goers for this movie.

Whether ‘Jersey’ has a long innings or is bowled out in a week will depend upon 2 factors – the opening weekend numbers and the reviews from critics and social media users.