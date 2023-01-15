ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jesse Eisenberg opens up on being uncomfortable while filming sex scenes

NewsWire
0
0

“The Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg felt “incredibly uncomfortable” filming sex scenes for his new Disney+ series.

The 39-year-old actor stars in “Fleishman Is In Trouble” — based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name — as 40-something divorced doctor Toby Fleishman as he gets used to life as a single dad after coming out of a 15-year marriage, which sees him keeping busy with plenty of dating app flings, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Reflecting on the process on set, Jesse told ‘Total Film’ magazine, as quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “It was incredibly (un)comfortable. It’s very technical. Like when you do an action scene. It takes forever. You’ll shoot a 20-second scene over the course of three days, because there’s tiny little pieces that they have to get.

“So the action scene that is fun to watch is not fun to film. Similarly with sex scenes. It’s this incredibly technical, process-oriented experience.”

Jesse has been open about battling anxiety since childhood and has described himself as a neurotic, which could make the racy scenes even more daunting. He said: “We did have closed sets. But a closed set means they put some curtains around the scene, so no one can see, but you also know that it’s being filmed on multiple cameras.”

20230115-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mena Suvari says ex ‘manipulated’ her into threesomes

    Alicia Vikander says her 8-month-old son owns more clothes than her

    ‘The Exorcist’ cinematographer Owen Roizman passes away at 86

    Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s breath-holding record in ‘Avatar’ water scene