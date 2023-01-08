ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

‘Interstellar’ actress Jessica Chastain has revealed the identity of her famous former landlord.

The Academy Award winner, 45, said that she rented out Kyle Richards’ Bel Air house before the homeowner’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Sutton Stracke stayed there, as she appeared this week on Watch What Happens Live, reports People magazine.

“I don’t even think anyone knows, so I’m going to say this for the first time. I rented Kyle’s house,” she revealed to host Andy Cohen.

“I swear that’s true… before Sutton rented it. And I didn’t realise it. My husband had picked it out. I said, ‘How do I know this place?’ And at one point, we had an issue with the movie theatre room. [Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky] showed up,” Chastain recounted with a laugh.

As per People, although she didn’t immediately clock the setting, Chastain admitted that she got a sense of deja vu when she saw the “black and white chequered tiles at the entrance.”

Chastain’s revelation comes a year after the couple sold the house for $6.1 million through Umansky’s The Agency, following four years on the market. The family previously moved to Encino in 2017.

Shortly thereafter, Richards, 53, and Umansky, 52, rented the residence out to Stracke, 51, for a whopping $20,000 a month.

