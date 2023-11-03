Jessica Simpson celebrates 6 years of sobriety

Singer-actress Jessica Simpson marked six years of sobriety in November, 2023. The mother of three celebrated her milestone with an Instagram Story. “6 years ago,” Simpson wrote.

In the Instagram Story, she linked to a November 1, 2021 post with a November 1, 2017 photo of her, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The original post was in celebration of the singer’s fourth sober anniversary. The ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star is seen sitting with a sunbeam lighting up her face as she stares away from the camera in the photo.

“This person in the early morning of November 1, 2017 is an unrecognisable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” Simpson captioned the post.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she continued, adding that to achieve those goals she “needed to stop drinking alcohol”.

As per ‘People’, Simpson confessed in the caption, “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Four years into her journey, she celebrated how she was able to make “nice with the fears.”

“I own my personal power with soulful courage,” she concluded in 2021.

“I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

In addition to sharing her Instagram Story today, Simpson also posted a photo with her daughter, Maxi Drew. “Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it”, she wrote.

Last year, when Simpson celebrated five years of sobriety, she shared, “I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people.”

