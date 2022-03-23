ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jessie J cried after suffering morning sickness

By NewsWire
0
0

Pop star Jessie J was told that she would not be able to have children after being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2014, and so Jessie was overcome with emotion when she suffered morning sickness for the first time.

She shared: “I got pregnant – I did it by myself. I didn’t expect it to be that easy because I’d been told I wouldn’t be able to have children with my endometriosis. I’m grateful that I got pregnant. That is the experience of a lifetime for me.

“I was told that I would never So for me to experience the morning sickness and all of that, it could make me cry with happiness just that I got to do that.”

Jessie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in November. But the ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker still dreams of having children in the next two years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked whether she’d like to have a baby soon, the singer told the ‘Rule Breakers’ podcast: “Oh 100 percent. For sure in the next two years I want to have a baby. If I can. Whichever way it happens; naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted … whatever I’m open.

“I have such maternal energy and I’ve always been, ‘Just give me your baby.’ If you meet me, just hand me your baby. I just love babies and children, and everything about it.”

She has also opened up about the heartache of losing her baby, admitting it’s an experience that’s “hard to understand” from the outside.

Jessie shared: “When you haven’t been through a miscarriage, physically, it’s really hard to understand. It’s the most painful, because it’s so hormonal, your body and your hormones are just crazy. I remember crying and going, I don’t even feel like I want to cry.”

20220323-172402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Directing ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman hard: Ryan Coogler

The Weeknd: I just love my work and being creative

Pakistan bans ‘I’ll Meet You There’ for ‘negative image of Muslims,’...

Ali Fazal shares unseen image with co-star Gerard Butler from ‘Kandahar’...