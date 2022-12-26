BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

‘Jet Airways crew, management members leave owing to lack of clarity over relaunch’

As lack of clarity prevails over relaunch of Jet Airways, many of its pilots and senior executives are said to have left, according to media reports.

Top executives who have reportedly left include human resources and engineers departments heads, reports added, quoting sources.

As per reports, Jet Airways vice president (inflight services) Mark Turner has been sent on leave without pay.

Jet Airways in November had temporarily cut salaries of a section of staff and also sent many on leave without pay, reports said further, quoting sources.

All these developments have taken place after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last month that paying additionally for clearing staff provident fund and gratuity dues worth more than Rs 200 crore, wasn’t part of its original resolution plan, which was cleared by the NCLT in 2021.

