Jetty policy meant for private companies, scrap it: Goa Forward

Goa Forward Party President and MLA Vijai Sardesai on Monday, objecting to Jetty Policy 2022, said that there is a strong apprehension among stakeholders that it is meant to allow certain private companies to set up jetties in the state and demanded it be scrapped.

“The Jetty Policy 2022, as it stands now, will have serious, long term negative consequences on Goa’s tourism industry and it needs to scrapped immediately,” he said.

“There is a strong apprehension among stakeholders that the policy is meant to allow certain private companies to set up jetties in the state,” he added.

Sardesai also noted that the policy has no provision to ensure employment for Goans or any mention of preference for them for operating jetties or cruise vessels.

He demanded that 80 percent of jobs under this policy be reserved for Goans and that Goan entrepreneurs be given preference while awarding contracts and tenders for the jetty and cruise vessel operations.

He said that the management of all jetties and vessels must vest with the Captain of Ports and not the Tourism Department.

Sardesai has submitted a list of objections and suggestions to the Jetty Policy 2022 prepared by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation. Monday was the last day to submit objections and suggestions to draft of policy.

He objected to the formation of the Jetty Management Committee and to a clause that a NOC from it is required for the registration of cruise vessels by the Captain of Ports.

