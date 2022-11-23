BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Jewar airport selects VarioTray baggage handling system

NewsWire
0
0

The Noida International Airport, also known as the Jewar Airport, has partnered with Siemens Logistics India Private Limited to design, supply, install, commission, operate and maintain the departure and arrival baggage handling system.

The Siemens VarioTray system is a modular and expandable technology. It will provide fast and safe transportation of baggage with a high level of accuracy.

This will be a fully automated system with a high level of precision, ensuring that each bag is tracked along its route with live security status.

The technology will integrate seamlessly with the airport’s operations and provide fast baggage handling.

Owing to its design and configuration, it will also assure a reliable and energy-efficient transportation of bags.

The Siemens VarioTray is also capable of transporting bags up to a speed of 10 m/ sec. The baggage is transported in individual trays enhancing handling quality and traceability of every single bag, providing peace of mind to passengers, and improving airline turnaround performance.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said: “We are excited to partner with Siemens to deliver a quick, cost-efficient, and seamless experience to our passengers at the airport. Together, we will build a user-friendly airport which will set a new benchmark to be digitally enabled, supported by integrated systems. We also aim to become the most efficient transfer hub in India, and this tie-up will help us achieve the same effortlessly with Siemens logistics. We are committed to enabling quick and efficient processes at the best value to passengers, airlines, as well as our logistics partners.”

Michael Schneider, Executive Vice President, Siemens Logistics, said: “Siemens Logistics has been instrumental to the development of airport logistic systems in the country and in meeting the growth ambitions of many of our customers at multiple airports in India already. We will build on our excellent project delivery skills as well as service capability while embarking on this journey together with NIA. The deployment of our latest tray technology baggage handling system will contribute to passengers at NIA enjoying the best service levels, whilst the operator can rely on operational efficiency and future proof expandability.”

The Jewar Airport will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in the country and the world.

20221123-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Slovenia’s Q3 GDP up 5% Y-o-Y

    Broker-fund manager nexus modus operandi

    Biggest ever fall in economic confidence, says ACCA and IMA’s Global...

    Telecom industry cautions against rumours of 5G causing Covid