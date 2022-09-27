It is now known as the ‘Jewel in UP’s crown’ and not without a reason.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar is set to change the state’s economy and catapult it in developmental terms.

It is being developed by Flughafen Zurich AG (Zurich Airport) south of Greater Noida with a four-phase master plan to handle 60 million passengers per annum in the future.

The project’s final phase envisions 2 runways that will be later expanded to six runways and 4 terminals – making it the largest airport in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of this airport on November 25, 2021 and the project is said to reach completion by 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport signed a 40-year concession agreement October 7, 2020 after the latter placed the highest bid of Rs 400.97 per passenger beating Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infra (Fairfax) when financial bids were opened in November 2019.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in December 2020, approved the airport’s design, name and logo as Noida International Airport.

The brand logo is a symbol that shows a Sarus Crane – the state bird of UP – in flight.

The project’s site is located east of the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar, about 70 km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to the official spokesman, the airport will be linked to Greater Noida via a new metro line and have a station on the 886 km Delhi – Varanasi High Speed Rail (Bullet Train) project.

In addition, a 31 km road will be built by NHAI linking the airport with the under construction 1350 km Delhi – Mumbai Expressway.

Land acquisition for the project’s second phase started in January 2021. Initial geotechnical and groundwater surveys were performed by Cengrs Geotechnica, and site preparation works (soil levelling) are currently underway.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also been preparing for a new metro line linking Knowledge Park II and Jewar airport.

In the first phase, the airport envisions a 90,000 Sqm Terminal 1 building, 4150 x 45 Code ‘E’ runway (Runway 10/28) fully supported by CAT III approach lighting and visual aids, parallel end to end taxiway, Air Traffic Control (ATC) building, cargo facility, commercial developments, metro and high-speed rail stations, and other amenities.

In the second phase, a mirror development of Phase 1, with a new Terminal 2, new runway and parallel taxiway will take place.

The third phase will focus on a new Terminal 3 over an area of 1,60,000 Sqm, new 2nd parallel taxiway conforming to Code F CAT III operations, 3 rapid exit taxiways and apron expansion with 37 additional bays

The airport’s final phase envisions a new Terminal 4 with an area of 1,60,000 Sqm, expansion of cargo terminal to 1,50,000 Sqm, apron expansion for 25 additional bays, 3 rapid exit taxiways in the northern runway and a 2nd parallel taxiway conforming to Code F CAT III operations.

Meanwhile, the airport project has pushed the once sleepy Jewar town into the high-speed development mode.

Jewar, located on the northeast bank of the Yamuna River, is named after Maharishi Jawli.

Until 1997, it was part of Bulandshahr district before merging with Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Being the venue of Asia’s largest upcoming airport, a large number of upcoming projects have now turned the region into the new hub of development.

The Jewar town has already got its own power station.

In August, it got its first government degree college and by the end of this year, the region will have the district’s only government-run trauma and multispecialty hospital.

This month, classes began at the newly-constructed co-ed degree government college in Rabupura. The college has a total of 440 seats and offers undergraduate courses in defence studies, film production and aviation, among other regular courses.

Another government degree college for girls is under construction at a cost of Rs 12 crore on the Jewar-Govindgarh road which will be inaugurated soon. The construction of a third college sanctioned by the government will soon start in Dankaur block.

Before the project began, the town did not have any education facility or access to other regions or districts. There were hardly any employment opportunities.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh credits the people of the region for the development of the area.

“When the government approved the airport project in 2017, our main concern was land acquisition as in 2011, we had seen widespread protests and even shootings just 30 kilometres away in Bhatta-Parsaul,” he said.

However, the acquisition of 1,334 hectares of land for phase-1 of the airport went largely smoothly between February 2019 and January 2020.

Earlier in June this year, the Uttar Pradesh government sanctioned a skill development centre for Jewar.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted 8,700 square metres of land in Sector 31 for the same and the department of vocational training and skill development will carry out the construction, said sources.

The district’s first and only government-run 100-bed trauma centre and multispecialty hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs 45 crore in Ranija village of Jewar.

This hospital will not only benefit the residents but travellers on the Yamuna Expressway as well.

YEIDA chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh said that the airport project has attracted a host of investments in Jewar. “Since April 2022, 112 industries have been set up here with investments of Rs 7,547 crore. These are expected to generate 3,900 jobs,” he said.

“Industrial projects such as apparel park, film city, logistics park, toy city and medical device park are also set to generate employment,” Singh said.

