Jeweller killed at his home in Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A 37-year-old jeweller was allegedly murdered at his residence in Dwarka area of Delhi early on Wednesday morning.

The family members of the deceased were sleeping when the incident occurred.

Police are probing the case from all angles including personal enmity and robbery is unlikely to be the motive behind the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2:36 a.m.

“We received a call and immediately rushed to the location. The deceased was identified as Lalit Aggarwal who is a jeweller and runs a jewellery shop on the ground floor by the name of ‘Satyam Jewellers’. The shop is on the ground floor and the family resides on the first floor,” said a police officer.

The victim’s throat was slit.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Dabri police station.

