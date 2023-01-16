INDIA

Jeweller shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai

A prominent jeweller of Bihar’s Begusarai district was gunned down in his shop by an unidentified person after a spat on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred in Mungeriganj market in the city.

Jeweller Ravi Raushan Ambashtha alias Reddy was sitting in his shop when a person entered and began talking to him. Their discussion soon turned heated and the visitor pulled out a gun and shot him at close range.

Amabashtha collapsed and died on the spot.

The incident has created panic in the entire Mungeriganj market and other shop owners downed their shutters. By then, the accused fled from the spot.

Sources have said that one more person was present outside the shop on a bike. The accused after committing the crime sped away before other persons assembled at the place could react.

“The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. We have immediately rescued the victim and taken to the Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” DSP, Sadar, Amit Kumar said.

