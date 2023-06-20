INDIA

Jeweller shot dead in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

A prominent gold jeweller was shot dead in Patna on Tuesday by unidentified assailants, a police official said.

The victim has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Khajekalan locality.

According to the official, the incident took place at around 7 a.m. when Kumar was heading towards Mirchai Gali on his scooty.

The assailants, after firing at him, fled from the scene.

“We have sent the body to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to identify the accused,” said an officer from the Patna City Chowk police station.

“We are also taking the statements of the victim’s family to find clues about the possible reasons of murder,” he said.

20230620-115802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices ends flat erasing early gains tracking mixed global cues

    The manifold benefits of early detection of cancer

    K’taka to launch ‘New Digitisation’, ‘R&D’ policies

    Hijab order is discriminatory: AIMPLB