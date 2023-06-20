A prominent gold jeweller was shot dead in Patna on Tuesday by unidentified assailants, a police official said.

The victim has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Khajekalan locality.

According to the official, the incident took place at around 7 a.m. when Kumar was heading towards Mirchai Gali on his scooty.

The assailants, after firing at him, fled from the scene.

“We have sent the body to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to identify the accused,” said an officer from the Patna City Chowk police station.

“We are also taking the statements of the victim’s family to find clues about the possible reasons of murder,” he said.

