Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Gurugram

In a daylight robbery, a bike-borne masked man looted gold and cash at gunpoint from a jewellery shop at Sadar Bazar here on Saturday.

He decamped with the booty while the incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom.

The crime was perpetrated around 3 p.m. when the owner and workers of Gupta Jewellers, were sitting alone in the showroom. The masked miscreant came inside and pointed the pistol toward him.

It is being said that the suspect looted around Rs 1 lakh cash and Rs 8 lakh estimated jewellery before fleeing the spot on the bike,” the victim said.

Upon getting information about the incident, the police officers rushed to the spot.

“We have received a formal complaint from the showroom owner to lodge an FIR. We have formed teams to identify and nab the accused,” police said.

