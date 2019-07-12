Jewellery shop looted in South Delhi

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A jewellery shop was allegedly looted on Friday by unidentified men in Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, four men came on two bikes and allegedly barged into the shop and, looted cash and ornaments.

“As per the complainant, the miscreants were masked and one was carrying a country-made pistol. While the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop were not functional,” said a senior police officer.

Police are checking the CCTV footages of the area to find clues against the assailants.

