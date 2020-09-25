JGLS turns largest law faculty in India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University has hired 103 new full time faculty members, which includes 42 academic Tutors and TRIP Fellows taking the total full time faculty members to 425 in the academic session 2020-2021.

This is in addition to and independent of the 12 senior advocates of the Supreme Court of India and 11 Corporate Law Firms Partners who are offering 21 specialised elective courses to the students of JGLS under the aegis of the Lawyering Excellence for Advocacy Development (LEAD) Programme and the Corporate Lawyering Advancement through Immersion and Mentoring (CLAIM) Programme.

C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School observed, “This is an incredible milestone for a young law school, which will be celebrating its 11th anniversary at the end of this month. We have recruited some of the most outstanding individuals from India and around the world to be part of a vibrant intellectual community of scholars and researchers”.

“Notwithstanding the COVID-19 crisis and the global pandemic, we are working towards fulfilling our institutional responsibilities and shared commitment to our students and to the larger cause of legal education, research and social transformation. JGLS continues to maintain a faculty-student ratio of 1:9, which is an impeccable achievement at any point of time, but more importantly, during these most difficult and challenging times. It is notable that the full time faculty members that JGLS has is four times more than the regulatory requirements of the University Grants Commission and the Bar Council of India considering the number of students studying in the law school,” he added

JGLS has made a huge commitment through these new faculty hires of 103, including 42 Academic Tutors. This has substantially expanded its faculty and will give more opportunities for learning to the students of JGLS. The decision to hire such a large number of faculty members, scholars and practitioners across different disciplines and backgrounds is a testament to JGLS’s commitment to establish a world class institution of excellence in India. In March 2020, JGLS was recognised as India’s Number 1 Ranked Law School by the QS World University Rankings 2020 and among the top 101-150 law schools in the world.

Raj Kumar, while outlining the vision for the rationale of the recruitment of new faculty members at JGLS said, “Within a short span of eleven years, JGLS has been able to attract and retain faculty members from across the world by focusing on the five core principles: first, providing academic freedom, autonomy and independence to the faculty members; second, promoting pluralism and celebrating diversity; third, promoting collegiality and teamwork; fourth, focusing on the faculty development programmes to emphasize on knowledge creation, research, publications, and citations; and fifth, maintaining highest ethical standards in professional and personal behaviour.”

