BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

JGU Law Professor Shireen Moti bestowed with the Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG UK Award

NewsWire
0
0

Professor Shireen Moti, Assistant Professor of Law at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University has been awarded the ‘Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG’ by Women of the Future UK for promoting access to justice and legal aid in India through her work with rural communities.

She is the only Indian and one in 12 Asians to be recognized as a 2022 Listee of these International awards. She researches in the areas of Constitutional Law and Theory, Transnational Legal Feminism, Violence Against Women, and Clinical Legal Education.

Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG, celebrates the talented female trailblazers and role models aged 35 and under from around the world who are at the forefront of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

Professor Moti is an alumna of JGLS, JGU. She is also a British FCO Chevening scholar and has completed her Master in Law (LLM) degree from Queen Mary University of London. She is the author of the bestselling book Guide to LLM Admissions and Scholarships Abroad. In March 2020, Professor Moti was the first visiting scholar at the Cornell India law center scholar at Cornell University. In March 2021, she was recognized as a woman in a leadership position and attended the program on ‘Women in Political Leadership’ programme organized by the India School of Democracy, Shakti, and Chevening fellows, supported by the Chevening Alumni Project Fund.

Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG, celebrates the talented female trailblazers and role models aged 35 and under from around the world who are at the forefront of ESG. The campaign showcases 50 brilliant leaders working across different aspects of ESG who have made a lasting and positive impact on their organizations, environment and wider society.

The campaign shares their stories, inspiring other women to be a force for good, and sheds light on the positive examples of innovation, creativity and talent.

20221017-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Misinformation on private 5G networks not beneficial for digital India: BIF

    Morgan Stanley classifies RIL as top pick, new capex to double...

    Global risk-on sentiment buoys equities; Realty stocks rise (Roundup)

    Hero Lectro partners with Swiggy for food delivery