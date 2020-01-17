JGU signs MoU with University of Zurich at WEF

Davos, Jan 24 (IANS) India’s O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Zurich (UZH), Switzerland for mutual cooperation in higher education and research.

The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week in which JGU Vice Chancellor C. Raj Kumar and the President of the UZH, Michael Hengartner, were invited to speak on the future of global universities for promoting sustainable futures.

Kumar was the only Vice Chancellor from India who was invited to speak at Davos.

“The University of Zurich has carved out a name for itself as a leading higher educational institution in the world. This MoU will lead to many mutually beneficial forms of collaboration, including student and faculty exchanges and joint research activities,” the JGU VC said in a statement.

“We at JGU are strongly committed to internationalisation and opening up of new global learning opportunities for our students,” he added.

The University of Zurich is the largest and one of the oldest universities in Switzerland with excellence in teaching and research.

Founded in 1833, the University of Zurich is currently amongst the top 100 Universities in the world as per the Times Higher Education (THE) and QS World University Rankings.

“We are truly excited about the prospect of collaborating with O. P. Jindal Global University. I am personally convinced that this MoU will provide a solid basis for fruitful academic exchange from which our two institutions will benefit in many respects,” Hengartner said.

Located at Sonipat, Haryana, JGU is a multidisciplinary and research oriented university, which made it to the QS World University Rankings 2020 as the youngest university in India and in the world to be featured in the world rankings.

JGU is also the only Indian private university in the top 150 ‘young’ universities in the world (under 50 years of age) in the QS Young University Rankings 2020.

