Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik and her choreographer Sanam will have the most magical act for this weekend. They would be bringing back the 90s Bollywood rain dance on the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.

As per sources, the duo had a rain act on the 90s cult romantic song ‘Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya’ starring Rani Mukherji and Aamir Khan.

Sanam shares: ‘The judges were very kind. They spoke about Rubina’s extensions, her growth as a dancer.”

“They said they were mesmerised by the act and that makes me a very proud teacher. Also, it being a rain sequence, they also pointed out that the sensuality showcased via the song was not vulgar and called it classy. As a choreographer, it was a really good day for me.”

Last week the partners were exchanged and this week they are back, Sanam shares, ‘I am super glad to be paired with Rubina.”

“We have both grown and evolved together in this show. She is dedicated, punctual and a really nice human being. Our bond has only grown and we’re really working hard to get the trophy home.”

