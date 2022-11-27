ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Salman, Madhuri recreate scene from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’

NewsWire
0
0

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreated a scene from their 1994 blockbuster ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ during the finale episode of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.

Their telephonic conversation reminded the viewers of their romantic chemistry in the film. Moreover, a complete video was shown as a tribute to the ace director and judge on the show Karan Johar. It showcases his journey from childhood to making his first film and becoming a successful director.

The top five contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat, Gunjan Sinha, and Sriti Jha were seen competing with each other.

Furthermore, Gashmeer Mahajani and Nishant Bhat’s power-packed grab the eyeballs. Rubina, Sriti, and Faisal also got attention for their amazing dance moves on the track ‘Malang’ from the movie ‘Dhoom 3’ starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from it, Gunjan’s fast and flexible body movement on the song ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ stuns the judges.

Another moment that tickles the funny bones of everyone on the show comes when Varun Dhawan, who came along with Kriti Sanon to promote his film ‘Bhediya’ turns the host and asks some interesting questions from Karan Johar. He says: “Apart from Madhuri ma’am who doesn’t have a right to look so beautiful.”

He gives options: “Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.”

Karan asks jokingly: “What is your list and why Kriti is not on the list.”

Then, he replies: “Deepika”.

The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and dancer and actress Nora Fatehi.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ airs on Colors.

20221127-194001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keith Thomas on directing horror film ‘The Vigil’

    Vicky Kaushal: ‘Bijli’ is the first time ever that I’m dancing...

    Makers unveil first poster of ‘NTR 31’ on NTR Jr’s birthday

    Priya Ahuja Rajda looks at depiction of women and how it’s...