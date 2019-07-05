Jharkahnd CM praises Budget, ex-CM criticises it

Ranchi, July 6 (IANS) Appreciating the Union Budget, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das termed it as a “new India budget”.

“This budget is dedicated to the overall development of villages, the poor, farmers and youths of the country,” said the Chief Minister.

However, JMM, Executive President and former Chief Minister Hemanat Soren said the Budget has again proved to be a ‘jumla’.

“This budget will provde disastrous for farmers and people of the country. This does not say from where the rupee comes and where it goes,” said Soren.

Central Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda appreciated the budget. “This will help in all-round development of Indian economy,” said Munda.

