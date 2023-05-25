INDIA

Jharkhand: 1 killed in landmine blast by Maoists

A 50-year-old man was killed when a landmine laid by the Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa district exploded, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kande Laguri.

The incident took place in the Luiya forest under Tonto police station area on Wednesday.

According to sources, when the man — a resident of Luiya village, was on the way to pluck leaves from the forest on Wednesday, an IED planted by the Maoists exploded, leading to the man’s death.

There have been many incidents of landmine blasts in the district in the last five months in which nine villagers have been killed.

On May 18, a 14-year-old boy was killed when a landmine laid by the Maoists in Chaibasa district exploded.

The Maoists have laid underground landmines in almost all the routes in the forests to stop the security personnel.

