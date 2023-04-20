Around 150 people fell ill after eating food at a village fair in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Huchuktand village of Dhanbad district.

The Bhokta fair was organised on the occasion of a religious event and many food stalls were set up.

Many people who ate food at the stalls complained of stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting after returning from the fair.

As their condition deteriorated, the victims were admitted to the Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) on Wednesday.

Doctors and nursing staff were called on emergency duty to tackle the large numbers of patients coming from the village.

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner, Balaipur block Circle Officer Rampravesh reached the medical college hospital and took the details about the treatment of victims.

All the victims belong to Huchuktand village of Karmatand Panchayat.

Village residents said that they had eaten chaat at the Bhokta fair in the evening. And as they returned to their houses, they began vomiting and complained of severe pain in their stomachs.

“Around 9 p.m., the first victim reached SNMMCH for treatment. Then around 150 patients arrived for treatment. Apart from this, many patients got treated in private hospitals.”

