A cargo ship carrying trucks overturned in the Ganga river after a mishap in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district. One of the truck’s driver is reported missing.

A search is on for the driver, Mohd Sharfuddin, 34, a resident of Dhanbad, with the help of divers.

The ship is owned by Dilip Buildcon Company. The company’s manager, Bhanu Pratap Singh said that ten trucks were being loaded onto the ship at Sahibganj Garam Ghat when a truck’s tyre burst causing the ship to overturn.

During this, a truck got completely submerged in the river, while six overturned and are being pulled out.

According to sources, stone chips and cement were loaded on the trucks.

A similar accident occurred in March, where more than a dozen trucks were submerged in the river.

A case of smuggling stone chips and boulders extracted through illegal mining in the Ganges has come to the fore. An investigation is underway.

