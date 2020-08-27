Jharkhand allows limited visitors in two famous temples

Ranchi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has allowed ‘darshan’ at two popular temples in the state in accordance with Covid-19 safety guidelines, officials said on Thursday.

The devotees, in the coming days, would be able to offer prayers on a daily basis at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar, and Basukinath Dham in Dumka district.

The Jharkhand Home, Prisons and Disaster Management Department has issued guidelines for ‘darshan’, and sent a letter in this regard to the district administrations of Deoghar and Dumka.

“Only people of Jharkhand would be allowed to visit the temples. A maximum of 40 people would be allowed to go inside in one hour. In one day, a maximum of four hours will be allowed for darshan,” the guidelines say.

Online passes will be issued for entry into temple.

“The devotes will be allowed entry through online passes in the temple. Social distancing should be maintained. Masks have been made mandatory for the devotees.”

The Supreme Court had directed the state government to make arrangement for ‘darshan’ for the devotees, on a PIL by BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda constituency, Nishikant Dubey.

The famous Shiva temple at Deoghar receives more than 50 lakh visitors annually.

