In a joint operation with Maharashtra ATS, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Aman Srivastava from Mumbai, an official said.

Aman Srivastava had been operating ‘Srivastava gang’ in Jharkhand for the past eight years.

In a press conference, Jharkhand DGP Ajay Singh said: “Aman Srivastava will be produced in the Mumbai court today. After this, he will be brought to Ranchi.”

The gang had been extorting crores of rupees every month from five-six districts of Jharkhand.

In the last eight years, the Jharkhand Police has arrested many of his associates.

An FIR was registered against 15 people of Srivastava gang including Aman Srivastava on January 17, 2022 at the ATS station of Jharkhand Police.

Police said Aman is an accused in around 23 cases registered with Ranchi, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Hazaribagh and Latehar police stations of the city.

The ATS in its charge sheet said the criminals of Aman Srivastava gang used to collect money from extortion and used to create terror among businessmen and contractors.

Aman Srivastava became the leader of the gang after the former supremo of the Srivastava gang, Sushil Srivastava, was murdered on June 2, 2015 in the Hazaribagh court premises.

