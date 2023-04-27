INDIA

Jharkhand: BJP leader’s body found hanging from tree

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Singh, a resident of Manatu block in Palamu district.

Pramod, the president of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha cell had left home at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and was missing since then.

Singh’s family alleged that he was murdered over a land dispute.

After this, the Semri-Manatu main road was blocked with the protestors demanding the arrest of the culprits.

After receiving information about the murder and road blockade, BJP MLA from Panki, Shashi Bhushan Mehta, Lesliganj’s SDPO Alok Tuti and Manatu police station in-charge Alok Dubey reached the spot and tried to pacify the people.

The relatives have also accused the Manatu police station in-charge of negligence.

A family member said: “When Pramod Singh did not return home at night, I went to the police station and informed about it, but the police scolded me and sent me back. Had the police acted in time, Singh would have been saved.”

Mehta said that we condemn this incident and urge the police to solve the case soon and arrest the criminals.

20230427-160604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raju Srivastava’s daughter to Big B: ‘He saved your number as...

    2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested in Goa for online gambling

    Air India urination case: Woman victim moves SC for guidelines on...

    Global smartphone sales to end users down 6.8% in Q3: Gartner