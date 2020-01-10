Jharkhand BJP to revamp after poll debacle

Ranchi, Jan 15 (IANS) The BJP in Jharkhand has started the exercise of looking into the reasons for the humiliating defeat in the recently held assembly elections. The party is planning to axe those district presidents who could not win a single seat in their respective areas. According to party sources, preparations are also underway to bolster the party units at the district levels to overcome the deficiencies that led to the debacle.

A top functionary of the BJP said the exercise to pick new state office bearers is on and is expected to be completed in 50 per cent of the districts soon. This time the party faced big reverses in Kolhan region (24 districts) where most of the functionaries are likely to be axed.

The party is planning to appoint new district presidents this time and will not elect them, as was the practice earlier, sources said. The party will first get a new state chief and then the district presidents will be appointed, sources added.

BJP spokesman Pratul Shahdeo told IANS that the party has begun reviewing performances of its functionaries and is looking into the reasons of the defeat. “We do this exercise after every election. This is a normal process,” he said.

Laxman Giluwa has already resigned from the party president post taking moral responsibility for the defeat though his resignation is yet to be accepted.

The BJP is also reviewing the performance of the members of Parliament who could not help win seats in their assembly constituencies, sources said adding that Jharkhand election in charge Om Mathur has sent a report to the the party high command in which he has questioned the role of MPs during state elections.

Apart from the new party president in Jharkhand, BJP is also yet to appoint its legislature party leader. Sources say that talks are going on for the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) president Babulal Marandi with the BJP. If that happens, BJP may pick a tribal face for one of the two posts – legislature party leader and party president.

The exercise may be initiated after kharmas (inauspicious month) is over.

–IANS

hindi-skp/