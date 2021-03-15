Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in the state Assembly on Monday that 75 per cent private jobs will be reserved for the local people in the state.

“In the cabinet meeting on March 12, many historic decisions were taken on key policy matters. The Budget session is on and keeping in mind the parliamentary decorum and tradition, the government has decided that it will not take any policy decision outside the House. Today, I apprise the House regarding the decisions which were taken in the Cabinet meeting,” the Chief Minister said.

Soren said that in the Cabinet meeting, as many as 26 decisions were taken, including a proposal to declare road accidents as local universal disaster, in which the kin of the deceased will be given Rs 1 lakh from the state disaster relief fund.

The Chief Minister said that as per a proposal of the labour and recruitment department, the cabinet has given its approval to the Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana for 2020-21 which is aimed at providing unemployment allowance to the skilled and technically educated youth worth Rs 5,000 per year. Under this scheme, there would be 50 per cent reservation for widows and disabled youth.

In another decision taken during the Cabinet meeting, 75 per cent jobs will be reserved for the local people in private industries, the CM informed.

