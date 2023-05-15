INDIA

Jharkhand CM Soren meets Kharge to congratulate him on Karnataka victory

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Monday called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and congratulated him for the party’s victory in Karnataka.

In a tweet, Soren said: “Met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji in New Delhi today and congratulated him on the victory of the Congress Party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections. During the meeting, discussions were also held with Kharge ji on current and future political scenarios.”

He also tweeted the picture of both the leaders together.

The COngress had won 135 out of 224 seats in Karnataka, an increase of 55 seats as compared to 80 in the 2018 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP was reduced to 66 seats in the state whereas the JD-S which was dreaming of playing the role of ‘kingmaker’ managed to win only 19 seats in the state.

The Congress is an alliance partner of the JMM in Jharkhand.

