Jharkhand Congress President steps down

Ranchi, Aug 9 (IANS) Jharkhand Congress President Ajay Kumar on Friday resigned from his post.

According to sources in the Congress, Ajay Kumar has submitted his resignation letter to outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi. This is second time that he has resigned from his post after the Lok Sabha debacle of the party in Jharkhand.

After the Lok Sabha results, Congress got divided into two groups — one led by Ajay Kumar and the other by former minister Subodh Kant Sahay and others. Ajay Kumar was also manhandled by Sahay’s supporters last month when he was going to attend a party meeting at the Congress state office in Ranchi.

A meeting of both the warring group leaders took place in New Delhi after the clashes of the party workers. It seems that Ajay Kumar was not ready to accommodate the detractor Congress leaders. He had alleged that Sahay and other leaders were trying to get tickets for family members in the Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming Assembly elections.

