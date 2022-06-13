INDIA

Jharkhand HC unhappy with state govt on slaughter house issue

Expressing disappointment with the state government for not responding to a petition related to the operation of the slaughter house in Ranchi, the Jharkhand High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the Food Security Department and the Urban Development Department. The court said that the state government officials are taking its order lightly, which is ‘not acceptable’.

A modern slaughter house (abattoir) has been constructed on 5 acres of land by the government in Kanke in Ranchi at a cost of about Rs 18 crore. It was to be commissioned in 2018 itself. The plan was that by starting this, illegal slaughter houses running in the city would be closed and meat would be available to the people in a hygienic manner. This system has not been implemented till date. A petition has been filed in the court regarding this matter. The court had asked the state government to file a reply on this.

On Monday, the court of Justice Rajesh Shankar expressed strong displeasure over the non-receipt of reply from the government. The court has asked to deposit the fine imposed on the two departments in the Advocates Welfare Fund. Along with this, instructions have also been given to check illegal slaughter houses. Now the next hearing on this matter will take place after two weeks.

