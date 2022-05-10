INDIA

Jharkhand illegal mining case: ED may confront Pooja Singhal with her CA

Jharkhand Mining Secretary IAS Pooja Singhal, who is all set to join the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s probe in illegal mining case on Tuesday, might be confronted with her Charted Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar who was arrested by the agency on Saturday.

The IAS officer will be questioned at ED’s Ranchi based Zonal office in connection with the cash, amounting to over Rs 19 crore, recovered from Kumar’s residence, which allegedly belongs to her.

She was summoned by the ED on Monday while her husband Abhishek Jha’s statement was recorded on Sunday.

Kumar who reportedly works for the IAS officer and her husband was placed under arrest on Saturday following several raids. Kumar was later sent to five days ED’s custody.

The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crores and a few incriminating documents from the premises linked to Kumar.

It is worth mentioning that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also holds the charge of mining.

