Goa Police on Saturday arrested one Prashant Barna, 26, for allegedly killing his friend Amit Kirketti, aged between 35 to 40 years, both native of Simdega in Jharkhand, an official said.

The body, with multiple stabs on stomach, was found inside a pickup truck at Margao in South Goa.

Police said there was a brawl between the accused and the victim since late Friday evening. Later, under the influence of alcohol the accused person assaulted the deceased with a sharp weapon.

“The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Both of them were staying together in one open shed in the vicinity of Railway Station in Margao. They had brawl over some issue, which resulted into murder,” a police officer told IANS.

Both were working as labourers at construction sites.

Considering the gravity of the offence, multiple teams were formed from South Goa District Police consisting of police inspectors from five police stations.

