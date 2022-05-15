In a development in the MGNREGA funds scam case involving suspended IAS Pooja Singhal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Sunday questioning Ravi Kejriwal, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer.

He was summoned to join the probe following which he appeared before the ED officials at the zonal office in Ranchi.

It is to be noted that the JMM had already expelled Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Singhal, the mining secretary in Jharkhand, was dismissed from her post soon after her arrest in the matter.

The ED has scanned her last three years transactions to check the suspicious money trail if any. The agency also scanned all her properties.

Earlier, four cars belonging to her chartered accountant Suman Kumar were seized. A source said that someone else had made the payments for the luxury cars, which was suspicious. A few incriminating documents were also recovered from him by the ED.

The ED recovered cash worth around Rs 19 crore when they conducted the raids. It is said that it was Singhal’s money. The ED will try to find out the source. The ED has recorded the statements of Singhal and her husband in the matter.

20220515-154449