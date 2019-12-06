Jharkhand mine to get Zyfra ‘intelligent’ solution

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Odisha-based Earthmovers has awarded contract to implement an ‘intelligent mine’ solution at the Pakri Barwadih coal mining project in Jharkhand to Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider Zyfra.

“Zyfra will supply, install, configure, integrate a complete package of equipment, and then operate, maintain the system and impart training for one year. Zyfra’s mining division is one of the global leaders in the automation of large mining companies in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East,” Thriveni said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Thriveni, through its joint venture TSMPL, operates the state-run power generator NTPC’s Pakri Barwadih coal mining project.

“Zyfra’s ‘intelligent mine’ solution includes a mine fleet management system with automatic dispatch system of haul trucks automated drilling and blasting control system and machine guidance digging systems,” it said.

The collaboration with Zyfra was to ensure availability of the latest technology intelligence, like IIOT and AI capabilities,said Thriveni Managing Director B. Prabhakaran.

“We are ready to offer our customers single digital platform by the principle ‘Mine to Mill’, which will allow integrating different data into one digital layer and result in the optimisation of the processes with the help of AI,” said Zyfra Managing Director Pavel Rastopshin.

