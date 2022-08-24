INDIA

Jharkhand MLAs cash recovery case: SC grants interim protection to businessman Dhanuka

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Ashok Dhanuka in a matter where three Jharkhand MLAs of the Congress were arrested in West Bengal with a huge amount of cash.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C.T. Ravikumar, said: “Heard Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner and carefully perused the material placed on record. Issue notice. List the matter after six weeks.”

“In the meantime, interim protection against arrest is granted to the petitioner herein. However, the petitioner is directed to cooperate with the investigation at all stages. Additionally, the interim protection is subject to compliance of the conditions, as enumerated in Section 438(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.”

Dhanuka moved the apex court seeking to quash the FIR and also for protection from coercive steps against him by the West Bengal Police. He is allegedly suspected of supplying Rs 48 lakh cash to the three MLAs — Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal — who were nabbed with the money in Howrah district of West Bengal on July 31.

Dhanuka has claimed he is being “falsely implicated” in a case relating to bribery of Jharkhand MLAs to topple the state government.

His counsel argued before the top court that it is a political game between parties and he is a businessman.

“I’m a senior citizen and I’m getting harassed,” said his counsel.

20220824-231404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dior partners with Mumbai-based atelier — Chanakya

    Kodiyeri Balakrishnan all set to return as Kerala CPI-M state Secretary

    First look of Kannada flick ‘Dilpasand’ goes viral

    ‘Damage control’: In first list, BJP gives tickets to 44 OBC...