The Jharkhand Police have arrested 10 associates of Wasseypur gangster Prince Khan, who operates a gang in Dhanbad while living in a Gulf country, an official said on Monday.

Police said Saddam Ansari and his wife Nargis Bano, Seraj Ansari a.k.a Chhotu, Babar Ahmed Khan, Majid Ansari, Aman Kumar Verma, Santosh Goswami, Shaheed Qamar, Shadab and Md. Saddam, all residents of Qamar Makhdoomi Road, Wasseypur, were arrested on Sunday.

“Shadab, Saddam Ansari and Nargis Bano are the main members of the Khan gang who used to collect and distribute extortion money and maintain accounts,” the police said.

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjiv Kumar said that the police have also recovered Rs 1 lakh cash and one country-made pistol and four cartridges and a register maintaining the accounts of money collected through extortion from their possession.

“Around 300 bank accounts were used to transfer the extortion money to Khan,” Kumar said.

The Police has written a letter to the bank to freeze 90 accounts used in this connection.

According to the evidence, in the last six months, an amount of about Rs 1 crore has been transferred from 300 bank accounts to Prince. It is estimated that the amount of the transaction can be more than Rs 3 crore.

Khan has emerged as a new challenge to the police in the region due to his frequent threats to businessmen, traders, officials, police officers and politicians, apart from his alleged involvement in several killings.

Prince is the nephew of Faheem Khan, the biggest don of Wasseypur, but now he has a feud with his uncle.

20230619-180004