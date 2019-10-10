Jharkhand police launches campaign to choke ‘terror funding’

Ranchi, Oct 12 (IANS) With preparations underway for the Assembly elections to be held in the state later this year, the city police have launched a ‘massive campaign’ against the Maoists here, to trace their money trail and also choke the terror funding to weaken their leadership.

A senior official at the Jharkhand Police Headquarters told IANS that helpers and assistants involved in mopping up money for Maoists are on the radar of the police. It is being said that in the coming days the names of many such helpers may not only be revealed, but stern action will taken against them.He said that the state police has identified the top Maoist leaders and launched a campaign against them.

According to sources, big leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) such as Patiram Manjhi alias Tuffan, Akash alias Timir, Prashant Bose, Maharaj Pramanik, Amit Munda are under the police radar.

Sources said that special areas of the Maoists are being identified and they are being constantly monitored.

Jharkhand Director General of Police K.N. Choubey said, “The people who have assisted the Maoists have been directed to mainly identify and following that the team will monitor the support and ‘funding’ of the outfit in Jharkhand.”

–IANS

