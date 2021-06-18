Taking lessons from the second wave of COVID 19, the Jharkhand government is preparing to tackle the expected third wave of the pandemic.

To understand the nature, impact and preparations needed to fight against the anticipated third wave, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is having regular interactions with experts and doctors from across the nation.

Experts anticipate that in the third wave children will be at greater risk but this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected. Experts suggest that the coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications. With the inputs received from the experts, the state government is on high alert.

Efforts are being made to enhance and upgrade the existing medical infrastructure. The government is also working on generating awareness among people. Along with the government, parents are also expected to discharge their responsibilities.

Hemant Soren has also unveiled a book which has detailed information on Preparation, Prevention and Planning for Covid-19 in the third wave.

Most children infected with Covid-19 may not show any symptoms or may exhibit very mild symptoms. Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body ache, running nose, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell. Due to their tender age, children are unable to explain their symptoms, but the parents need to be on alert.

Parents have been instructed to wash their hands thoroughly before holding children in their arms. In case of any symptoms the doctor should be contacted immediately.

It has been suggested to give children something to eat every once in a while. Potatoes should be boiled and given to them. They should have homemade fresh fruit juice as refreshment. Fruits, vegetables, eggs, pulses, chicken and wholegrains should be included in their diet. They should be encouraged to have more water. Coconut water, protein and fibre intake should be there.

