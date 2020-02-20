Jharkhand seeks MEA help to secure release of 30 labourers

Ranchi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs in securing the release of over 30 labourers held up by a transmission company at Muscat in Oman.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren in his tweet has sought help from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar about the release of the labourers.

“The Foreign Ministry should take initiative for the safe return of more than 30 labourers. The Foreign Ministry should also act against the company exploiting these labourers,” said the CM.

More than 30 workers belonging to different districts of the state have been trapped in Muscat, say their family members. The workers were taken to Oman in 2017 to work for setting up a transmission line of a company.

Their visa reportedly expired in June 2019 and they have been allegedly made captive. They were not paid on a regular basis, family members of the workers said.

The family members said all the workers have been locked up and provided food once in 24 hours. These workers want to return home but are facing problems as their visa had expired and they also do not have enough money to come back home.

The workers’ plight came to the fore after a family received a video message. The workers in the message urged the Ministry of External Affairs to help them get back to their home. They said the company has stopped making payment and that they are are threatened when they demand their salary.

